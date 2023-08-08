Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,258 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 160,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,722. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

