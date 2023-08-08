Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $282.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,807. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

