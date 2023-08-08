Bank of America Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $12.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

MRVI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 4,431,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,688. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 240,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,546,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,824 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

