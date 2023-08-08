Bank of America Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $60.64. 234,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,420. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness



Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

