Bank of America Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $80.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,847. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

