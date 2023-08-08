Bank of America Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $165.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.67.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.9 %

OLED stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,693. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

