Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Baozun Stock Down 3.4 %

Baozun stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,795. The company has a market cap of $272.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.89 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 43.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

