Barclays Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of WMS opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

