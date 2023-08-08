Barclays Boosts Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 750

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 690 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 860 ($10.99) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 670 ($8.56) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

