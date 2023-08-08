Barclays Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,625.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,358.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,370.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,216.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

