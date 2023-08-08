Barclays Boosts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 8,100

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 8,000 ($102.24) to GBX 8,100 ($103.51) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($88.43) to GBX 7,150 ($91.37) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($81.79) to GBX 6,700 ($85.62) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.07) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.59) to GBX 6,500 ($83.07) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,014.29.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
