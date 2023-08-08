Barclays Boosts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 8,100

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 8,000 ($102.24) to GBX 8,100 ($103.51) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($88.43) to GBX 7,150 ($91.37) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($81.79) to GBX 6,700 ($85.62) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.07) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.59) to GBX 6,500 ($83.07) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,014.29.

Get NEXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT Company Profile

Shares of NXGPF stock remained flat at $84.10 during trading hours on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $84.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.