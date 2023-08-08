Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $470.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $425.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.12. 667,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,345. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.42. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $425.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,025 shares of company stock worth $1,842,257. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

