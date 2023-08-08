Barclays Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

