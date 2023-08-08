Barclays Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $128.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Woodward stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $133.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $856,394 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 12.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

