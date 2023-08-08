Barclays Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $128.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $137.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.44.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

