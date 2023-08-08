Barclays Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $9.40

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $9.50 to $9.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

