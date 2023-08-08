Barclays PLC (BARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barclays Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 147.34 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.28. The company has a market cap of £22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54).

Get Barclays alerts:

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,124.42). 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.50 ($3.05).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.