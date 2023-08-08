Barclays PLC (BARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barclays Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BARC opened at GBX 147.34 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.28. The company has a market cap of £22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54).
Insider Activity at Barclays
In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,124.42). 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
