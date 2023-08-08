Barclays PLC (BARC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on September 15th

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 147.34 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54).

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,124.42). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.50 ($3.05).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

