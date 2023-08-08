Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on September 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON BVT opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.66. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.50 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
Read More
