Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on September 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BVT opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.66. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.50 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.