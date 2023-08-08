Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 169,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,341. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
