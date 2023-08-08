Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Head-To-Head Review

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baxter International and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 4 0 2.21 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.11 billion 1.46 -$2.43 billion ($5.66) -7.69 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Baxter International and Nuvectra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -19.00% 24.94% 5.11% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxter International beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. to develop treatments for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

