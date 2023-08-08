BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 26164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

BBTV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47.

About BBTV

(Get Free Report)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.