Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 559,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 437,901 shares.The stock last traded at $83.38 and had previously closed at $86.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.65.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
