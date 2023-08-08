Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 200.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 62.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

