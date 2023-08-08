Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

