Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 133,703 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.