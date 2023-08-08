Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,262 ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 95,656 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,309,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

