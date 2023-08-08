Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

V stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $239.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $445.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

