Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

ABBV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.62. 4,013,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

