Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 2,978,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

