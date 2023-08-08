Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,544,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

