Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.