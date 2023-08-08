Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 1,217,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

