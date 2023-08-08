Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 209.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 516,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. Beauty Health has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $23,664,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,387,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 651,452 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

