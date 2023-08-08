Benchmark Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $17.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.41% from the stock’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,114,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,969,933. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.