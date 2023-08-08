Benchmark Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $44.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CHUY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.67. 30,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,724. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

