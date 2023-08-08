Benchmark Increases Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target to $6.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 2,172,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,319. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 7.83.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.