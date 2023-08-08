Benchmark Raises Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $30.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.