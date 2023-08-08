Benchmark Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $32.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 271,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,588. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

