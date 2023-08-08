Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.13. 339,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.22 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

