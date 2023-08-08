Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. 8,265,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,368,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.