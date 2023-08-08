Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $10.33 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 6.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 452,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,427. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.