Bennett Selby Investments LP Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 186,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.