Bennett Selby Investments LP Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,829 shares of company stock worth $60,365,377. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $438.12. 2,689,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,857. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

