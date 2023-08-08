Berenberg Bank Boosts Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 605

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 605 ($7.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.77) to GBX 573 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

RTMVY stock remained flat at $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 29,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,933. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

