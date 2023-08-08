Berenberg Bank Boosts Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 605

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 605 ($7.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.77) to GBX 573 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Rightmove
Rightmove Price Performance
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.