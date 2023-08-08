Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.68

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.68 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 39,473 shares changing hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. The stock has a market cap of £171.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.78.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

