BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $345.85

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345.85 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 768637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.49).

BH Macro Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 374.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 773.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.88 and a beta of -0.21.

About BH Macro

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.