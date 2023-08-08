BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 22,576 shares trading hands.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.86%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

