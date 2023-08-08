Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09. 359,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 851,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 16.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 6,578 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $188,517.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Mamuszka acquired 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $93,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.