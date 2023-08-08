Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,254 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.14% of Black Knight worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. 4,565,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,330. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

